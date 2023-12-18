DThe search for the missing two-year-old child in Bingen near the Swabian Alb continued on Monday morning. The girl probably left her parents' house on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in an unobserved moment. The police announced this on Monday.

The child was probably only wearing pajamas at the time of his disappearance. The two-year-old is about 60 centimeters tall and has short, blonde hair and blue eyes. The parents reported this data to the police, said a police spokeswoman.

Cold is a great danger for the child

“We're reopening the whole thing and getting new police officers for today's search,” she said. Up to 80 police officers are expected to comb the entire area around the parents' house. Police helicopters and mantrailer dogs are involved in the extensive search operation.

The search in the town at the foot of the Swabian Alb by around 180 emergency services from the fire department, technical relief agency, rescue service and German Red Cross has so far been unsuccessful. Divers, sniffer dogs and a drone were also used.

Until last night, divers, boats and drones with thermal imaging cameras were also in use in sub-zero temperatures. A police spokeswoman said they would “pull out all stops” to find the toddler.

The police are particularly concerned about the weather situation: because of the low temperatures, the danger to the child is very high.