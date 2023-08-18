Of Roger Corcella

Published in BMJ, the results of a clinical trial of the University of Lausanne on over 1,700 students: the program, similar to a game, encouraged heavy drinkers to consume up to 10% less alcohol on average

Technically it can be classified as a digital therapy (or DTx, in English), or a technology capable of offering therapeutic interventions guided by programs high quality software, based on scientific evidence obtained through methodologically rigorous and confirmatory clinical trialsto prevent, manage or treat a broad spectrum of physical, mental and behavioral conditions.

The app was developed to tackle binge drinking among young people over three years by researchers at Lausanne University Hospital and the University of Lausanne (in collaboration with colleagues in the UK, Canada and the United States), led to a 10% drop in average alcohol consumption levels in the group of university students who participated in a clinical trial, the results of which were published in the British medical journal.

The numbers of the alcoholic high The term binge (binge in English) drinking indicates a voluntary consumption of alcohol equal to six or more glasses on one occasion, often with the express intention of voluntarily and quickly achieving a state of intoxication. A behavior that can expose you to many risks and is increasingly common among young people together with an increase in overall alcohol consumption. According to the latest data from the Higher Institute of Health in Italy there are almost 8 million consumers at risk and 3 and a half million binge drinkers (mostly males of all ages, of which 83,000 are minors) and 750,000 already have an undetected alcohol-related injury.

Over 1,700 university students involved In general, Excessive alcohol consumption is the biggest risk factor for health among 15-49 year olds.

The harmful use of alcohol is particularly prevalent among adult learners, prompting the authors to design a smartphone app to encourage healthier drinking in this group. The authors have tested the app on 1,770 college students positive outcomes to the harmful use of alcohol when assessed by a questionnaire.

The students, based in four university locations in Switzerland, reported on consume an average of 8.6 standard alcoholic drinks per week and instead to drink heavily for three and a half days a month. By heavy consumption we mean that of at least five standard alcoholic drinks for men and at least four for women. A standard alcoholic drink in Switzerland contains 10-12 grams of ethanol. The UK and US equivalents are 8 and 14 grams respectively.

Study design and results The students have been randomly assigned to an intervention group in which they were asked to download the app (Smaart) and 83.5% who did received it as an incentive a gift certificateor to a comparison group in which all participants also received a gift voucher as a reward for completing the initial questionnaire, but they received no support to reduce their alcohol consumption.

Additional gift certificates were given to all students who completed the follow-up questionnaires at three, six and 12 months (up to a total value of 50 Swiss francs, equal to 52 euros). During the 12-month follow-up period, students in the intervention group reported having significantly reduced alcohol consumption compared to those of the comparison group: 10% fewer standard drinks per week and 11% fewer heavy drinking days per month.

What’s in the app The students in the intervention group were able to use the app during the entire monitoring period for record their daily consumption and evaluate its impact on their health through you are functions: personalized feedback (percentage of the Swiss population of the same age who drink less; calorie content of drinks consumed and the equivalent if you eat hamburgers instead); estimated blood alcohol content And the associated risks; self-monitoring tool (graph showing daily consumption in relation to recommended consumption limits); goal setting tool (set consumption limits for one, two, seven or 30 days and receive virtual badges if they are respected); tool for the designated driver (you take a picture of yourself and friends and allow the app to randomly pick a picture to be the designated sober driver driving a vehicle); information sheets on the health effects of alcohol.

Students who have downloaded the app have it used up to 403 times in 12 monthsan average of 21.2 times each.

The limits of research The authors acknowledge some limitations to their research, particularly that its reliance on self-report may have led to an underestimation of daily consumption. The randomization method also meant that students in the comparison group could access the app using the phone of a friend in the intervention group or have their experiences shared with them. However, the study authors conclude: Compared with the no-intervention group, providing access to the app for 12 months was effective in reducing the average consumption volume of college students who reported harmful alcohol use.

The benefits of the app The intervention it also required fewer resources than face-to-face interventions without the need to hire and train specialized healthcare professionals or a dedicated space on campus to perform surgeries, they point out. And in light of their findings they have made a free version of the app available for Apple and Android smartphones.

In an editorial commentary on the study, Sadie Boniface and Emma Davies, of the Institute of Alcohol Studies and Oxford Brookes University, respectively, say the reduction in alcohol consumption observed in the intervention group is equivalent to about half of a standard Swiss drink. every week. The nature of this intervention lends itself to being reproduced on a large scale at limited cost, they write, but add: These types of interventions are not a magical solution in the context of international goalssuch as the Action Plan of theWho expects to reduce the harmful use of alcohol by 20% by 2030.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the UK

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the UK recommends that clinicians consider smartphone and digital health interventions as an option to reduce alcohol intake on top of existing services.