Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/19/2023 – 21:26

The discussion of the bill that intends to veto same-sex marriage in the Chamber’s Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Committee, this Tuesday, 19th, was marked by shouts and exchanges of insults between parliamentarians. The proposal, which receives support from the conservative bench and is rejected by the government, was not voted on by deputies after a three-hour meeting. The analysis has been postponed until next week.

From the beginning of the session, parliamentarians exchanged insults. The president of the Commission, Fernando Rodolfo (PL-PE), even suspended the meeting for five minutes and threatened to call the Legislative Police to remove defenders of the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. “I warned several times and was not responded to, so I asked for withdrawal,” said Rodolfo. After the negative reaction from those in government, the president of the collegiate gave up ordering the people who were attending the session to leave.

The deputies preferred to use their speaking time to reproduce puns with sexual connotations, leaving discussions about constitutional precepts in the background.

Representative Marx Beltrão (PP-AL) argued that, despite “being right-wing and conservative”, he was against the proposal because he defended equal rights for all Brazilians. When citing the hypocrisy of colleagues in the Chamber, Beltrão said that the session was attended by “lions who, behind closed doors, make kitten whispers”.

“Everyone has the same right, and that’s what we have to debate here, people’s rights. I see here, president, a lot of speech in a very sexist way, often, speeches as if they were lions and behind four walls, these same lions, whisper like kittens”, said the deputy from Alagoas.

At another time, deputy Sergeant Izidório (Avante-BA), when defending the thesis of heteronormativity – which imposes that people must behave in accordance with the roles of each gender – used terms with sexual connotations and was reprimanded by government officials.

“Even with your fantasies, man, even if you cut the binga, you won’t be a woman. A woman, covering her pussy, if possible, will not be a man”, stated Izidório.

Proposal was postponed until next week

The proposal that was discussed by the Chamber this Tuesday is PL 580/2007, which was originally presented by former deputy Clodovil Hernandes, now deceased. When it emerged, the project intended to change the Civil Code to recognize same-sex marriage, since, at the time it was presented to the House, there was no guarantee that recognized the union between LGBTQIA+ people.

However, Clodovil’s text was distorted over the years. Another eight projects were linked to the former deputy’s original proposal, one of which “establishes that no relationship between people of the same sex can be equated to marriage or a family entity”. If approved and becomes law, the proposal would not have the power to annul previous marriages. The subject has taken over social media in recent days, with misinformation.

Another project included in the original text even admits the conversion of stable unions between people of the same gender into civil marriage, but prohibits this possibility for people who have undergone sex change using surgical methods.

In 2011, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) unanimously recognized stable unions between people of the same sex. Even though marriage between LGBTQIA+ people is not guaranteed by law, the Court’s decision guarantees that these couples have the same rights guaranteed to heterosexuals.

After the turmoil in the Commission, the end of Tuesday’s session ended with an agreement between the government and the opposition. The conservatives, who are the majority in the collegiate, agreed to hold a public hearing next Tuesday, the 26th. The base has committed to voting on the proposal on Wednesday, the 27th, without new obstructions.