Bing is undoubtedly a search engine that you know. It is a product Microsoft which lately is convincing a lot of users thanks to artificial intelligence. If you remember correctly, we have already addressed the topic here in the past. But today we want to focus on the Android and iOS app as big news is coming. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Bing updates on mobile!

We will soon receive an update on the Bing app for both Android and iOS mobile operating systems. There will be many news but mainly we have to bring you the addition of new widgets it’s a shortcut which will allow you to use Bing Chat directly.

First things first, there will be two widgets and both make using the chat much easier. On iPhone though, you will be taken directly into the app and you will not be able to write directly from the widget due to policies sanctioned by Apple. As for the rest, there are also many improvements on voice recognition and of course the addition of new languages like Czech and Greek and our beloved Italian. In short, a truly not to be missed update that we advise you to download as soon as possible!