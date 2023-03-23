Bing Image Creator is the latest jewel from Microsoft, a new service that takes advantage of artificial intelligence and which is now available in the well-known search engine so loved by users. Surely you will be able to guess how it works from the name, but in case you are curious to find out more details, stay with us because the novelty It’s very interesting!

Bing Image Creator, here’s the news from Microsoft!

By now we know that everyone is trying to make the most of the new artificial intelligence offered by OpenAI by implementing it within their software and browsers. Even Bing had not been outdone with Bing Chat but now a really not bad news has arrived: Bing Image Creator.

Specifically, it is a new tool that using an advanced version of the DALL-E model of OpenAI allows you to generate images from scratch starting only from a simple description in words of what we desire. If you want to test the service yourself, know that unfortunately for now it is not possible to do it directly from Bing Chat but you will have to click on a direct link that leads back to the serviceand that we, as always, leave you right here.

In just a few seconds, all your requests will be fulfilled, bringing back 4 different versions with 1024×1024 resolution and in JPG format that can be downloaded in total comfort. The only flaw: currently everything is only available in English, but you can turn a blind eye. In short, an excellent service that is also quite amusing that we suggest you try it by hand just like we did!