Bing chatbot is the latest news from the house Microsoft regarding its Bing search engine. It is a chatbot based on OpenAi ChatGPT that some lucky users have had the opportunity to use and test in recent days. Today, however, we have something new that could don’t please yourself at all!

Bing chatbot is now much more limited!

Bing chatbot is undoubtedly a very intriguing novelty for Microsoft and despite its success, in recent days it has also received a series of criticisms and problems including clogging of servers and some complaints about “questionable” answers when questions they begin to become numerous.

Just to avoid these unpleasant situations, Microsoft has decided to significantly limit the use of Bing chatbot, adding a maximum number of interactions per session and a maximum of daily interactions. Here it is below the official statement:

“Starting today, the chat experience will be limited to 50 chat rounds per day and 5 interactions per session. A turn is a conversation exchange that contains both a user question and a Bing answer. Our data has shown that the vast majority of you find the answers you’re looking for within 5 rounds and that only around 1% of chat conversations have more than 50 messages.

After a chat session reaches 5 rounds, you will be prompted to start a new topic. At the end of each chat session, the context should be cleared so that the model doesn’t get confused.”

In short, by analyzing the data, the company has come to the conclusion that 5 interactions per session and 50 daily interactions are more than enough for 99% of users, so from now on everything will be limited. The post also specifies that in the future the possibility of extending these limits again will be considered, but this is not certain to happen soon. Either way, we’ll keep you updated!