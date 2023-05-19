You’ve already heard of Bing Chat and maybe you’ve even had the opportunity to start testing it properly. We are talking about the new weblog chatbot Microsoft which is based on the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT and which has captured the user. Today we have some news about him so if you’re curious stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Bing Chat: no longer need a Microsoft account but there are new limitations!

Bing Chat evolves day after day with continuous changes and improvements, in an attempt to make it a valid competition for all the other services already available. One of the recent news is that now you will no longer need to log in via a Microsoft account to be able to use it. This was announced by VP of Growth and Distribution Michael Schechter:

“As some of you noted, we’ve started rolling out unauthenticated chat access on Bing. Seeing only 5 requests per session? Log in to have longer conversations.”

In short, now access is totally free and anyone can use it, however a limitation has been added regarding the number of requests that can be made each session:

with Microsoft account: 20 requests per session

without Microsoft account: 5 requests per session

In short, the number is really low and to have greater flexibility it is certainly better to have an account!