You will know Bing Chat by now, it is just one of the many chatbots made available in recent months, in particular we are talking about the one from Microsoft which we also recently told you about right here. Today, however, we want to share with you yet another update as the company continues to refine and improve your tool!

Bing Chat is updated, you can make longer requests!

By now the race for the best and most performing artificial intelligence is faster than ever and shows no signs of stopping, there are many companies that compete and challenge each other to offer the best service. Bing Chat also has no plans to fall behind and now comes yet another update from Microsoft.

Know that it will now be possible to ask the chatbot longer questions up to a maximum of 4000 characters! A big step forward if you think that before the limit was just 2000 and therefore the number has been doubled. Surely a limit had been set from the beginning to avoid confusing the AI ​​with overly elaborate requests that could lead to inaccurate or incorrect answers. However, it seems that recent developments may have improved the understanding ability of the bot thus making it possible to change the limitation.

In short, excellent news that allows us to better test Bing Chat and discover its strengths and weaknesses! Obviously we hope that the improvements do not end here e We will keep you updated on all the news!