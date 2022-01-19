“The pandemic has inevitably made it necessary to reorganize the National Health Service at both national and local levels. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan foresees 7 billion for proximity networks, structures and telemedicine for territorial healthcare and 8.63 billion for innovation, research and digitalization of the NHS. Resorting to telemedicine means reducing the costs of procedures and disposing of waiting lists, as well as favoring the activation of digital health tools that would represent an organizational and cultural renewal for the country. “This was stated by Senator Paola Binetti, President of the Parliamentary Intergroup. for Rare Diseases-XII Commission of the Senate of the Republic, ‘Hygiene and Health’, speaking at the online event “The importance of telemedicine in haemophilia, the REmoTe project” by the Rare Diseases Observatory (Omar).

But “for the innovation proposed by telemedicine to bear all possible fruits – he underlined – it is necessary that a serious investment be made not only from a technological point of view, but also and above all from a training point of view. technological updating of the skills of health professionals – emphasized Binetti – but also everything that represents the training of the patient to know how to use the new approach. Medical Education must face every change by putting health education before technology, with the new resources and with the inevitable relational changes “.

According to the senator, however, “developing the telemedicine tool or creating an effective algorithm is not enough, the patient must know how to use it and understand what advantages he can derive from a sufficiently agile knowledge of the telematic tool. We need competent patients, but for this to happen we must think of telemedicine as if it were a system that everyone can draw on, each according to his needs “. The REmoTe project was born and accommodates different needs and aims to bring to attention an experience applied to rare diseases that will continue in the context of haemophilia, but which can also be used as a model for more widespread diseases.