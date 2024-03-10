Double second place

Second yesterday in the Sprint, behind Jorge Martin, and second today in the 'long race', behind Pecco Bagnaia. The 2024 of Brad Binder opened under the banner of silver medals, but the South African from KTM immediately made his role as Ducati's main rivalalso considering the unexpected flop that the Aprilias suffered today.

Pecco unapproachable

Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP after the race Binder commented with satisfaction on the honorable placing achieved today in Qatar, recognizing however how KTM still needs to take some important steps to really think about beating the phenomenal Desmosedici GP. “I think second place is an excellent result for us, as was yesterday in the Sprint. We have seen that tire wear is very marked – underlined Binder – and today we had to manage it. This was a very long race in this respect, because you see Pecco in front and you always try to catch up to him, but I know that if I had pushed harder I wouldn't have been able to hold on until the end.”.

Rubber destroyed

“I congratulated Pecco because he did an excellent job – added the KTM standard bearer, underlining the work that the Austrian manufacturer still has to do to be able to challenge Ducati – It's no secret that our bike uses more rubber than others, so for us to finish at the same level is difficult. We did everything we could to preserve the rear and even in this case the front was dead. If we want to win we need to have more grip and keep the rear tire until the end, that's what we need and what we're looking for. I hope that day comes soon“.