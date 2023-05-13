Lots of controversy

Even more than the Sprint race held today in France on the Le Mans circuit, the leaders this afternoon in the MotoGP paddock were the controversy exploded once the checkered flag fell on the first of the two appointments that the premier class had scheduled for this weekend on the historic transalpine racetrack. Indeed, in front of the microphones of websites and televisions, many drivers complained about the lack of consistency shown by the race stewards in their assessments.

Controversial episodes and little coherence

The ‘casus belli’ was represented by the penalty inflicted on Pecco Bagnaia in the Spanish GP. The world champion on that occasion had to give up a position to Jack Miller for touching him during an overrun. Today similar duels were seen between Bagnaia himself and Marc Marquez, between Luca Marini and Brad Binder and between Aleix Espargarò, Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez. In none of these episodes, however, were any pilots asked to give up their position.

Binder replies to Marini and Bagnaia

After the race Marines And Bagnaia, together with the Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi, were among the most direct in contesting the work of the Race Direction. Not so much for the maneuvers suffered by direct opponents, but rather for the lack of coherence in the assessments of those called to judge. However, Binder responded quite clearly to the two Italian centaurs who had deemed him worthy of a sanction for his maneuver against Marini: “It’s absolute bullshit. I’ve never touched it. There has been no contact. So what more can I say about it?” he commented to the German site Speedweek.

Binder then flatly denied the sender even the accusation of having forced Mariniwith its aggressive overtaking maneuver, to spread too far to avoid an accident. “Has anyone gone over the curbs? – he asked polemically – No? So what could I have done wrong?” concluded the runner-up of today’s Sprint, visibly annoyed.