KTM performance

Among the realities that are distinguishing themselves the most in this MotoGP season, there is certainly the KTMcurrently in second place in the constructors’ championship behind the Ducati, leading by no less than 113 points thanks to formidable performances by the factory team so far, and more. Up to this moment, the Austrian house has collected a total of five podiums in seven races won, of which four in Sprint races.

The Fall in Germany

To be underlined, in this regard, were the two victories achieved by Brad Binder in Argentina and Spain, with the South African rider who could have achieved another important result for himself and for the team also in the last round in Germany. At the Sachsenring, in fact, Binder was fighting for third position, only to jeopardize any chance of a podium following a fall which took place in turn 8, twelve laps from the end.

A tiny mistake ends up being a big big crash 💥 Turn 8 was not kind to @BradBinder_33 today but thankfully he got up 👀#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/DFIceeXLwh — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 18, 2023

Binder explains the error

An error which, at least judging from the first images, had seemed very strange: Binder, in fact, had not lost control of his bike on the track or had slipped on corner entry, but had gone long under braking, ending up in the gravel and falling only at that point. Number 33 himself explained the cause of this episode, very disappointed with what had happened: “My guys did a great job with the bike and it felt great – he has declared – I drove very clean and saved the tires. I couldn’t keep up with the pace of the first two, but I was already third. Unfortunately, when I grabbed the front brake at the bottom of the hill, I locked up the front wheel a little and my left foot slipped off the footpeg. At that point I went wide and off the track. I kept the lean angle, but when I came to pick it up, the rear let me go and I crashed. I’m disappointed because I know I could have fought for at least the podium and the team deserved it.”