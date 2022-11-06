Brad Binder he took his leave of the season 2022 with the great performance in the final in Valencia. After the seventh time in qualifying and a first half of the race that saw him mainly engaged in direct matches against Bagnaia and Quartararo, the KTM centaur embellished the last Grand Prix of the year with the beautiful comeback that led him to finish second, in the wake of the winner Rins.

In the ritual post-GP interviews with the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP, the South African he has declared: “I really wanted to end this season with a win because it is the first year for me in MotoGP without a win, but second place is still very good. It was really difficult because at the start and in the first laps I lost a lot of time, but in the end I found my rhythm and was able to push hard, recovering several positions and making a great comeback.“.

Binder continued, addressing a particular thought to the team: “I thank my team for this incredible season and I look forward with optimism. I think I did the best possible job in qualifying, although today unfortunately I lost a lot of time in the first 5 laps and really struggled to overtake the riders who preceded me in the early stages. However, I can’t complain, as my bike performs at its best every weekend in the race and luckily the points are awarded on Sunday.“.

In conclusion, an unmissable look has already been projected on the upcoming season, which in fact will begin next Tuesday with the tests also organized in Valencia: “This weekend was brought a small update to the chassis, which is a good step towards next season, and which has worked very well. I am excited to see the full pace, also because on some tracks we are stronger than others, and this has been a good weekend so I hope that by 2023 we can be more regular.“.