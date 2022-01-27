KTM has inaugurated its 2022 with the presentation of the team, a platoon of four bikes that lines up on the MotoGP grid to have its say in this new season. The official team focuses on continuity, confirming Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, the two standard bearers who already gave the Austrian manufacturer some successes between 2020 and 2021. The South African is preparing to compete in his third season in the premier class and the goal is to take that step forward that makes him a truly complete rider.

Some technical problems and the lack of continuity during the race weekend led Binder to collect less than he wanted, but in 2022 he wants to make a change. To see the work done by both the team and the rider, we will have to wait for the first tests, scheduled in Sepang on 5 and 6 February, and Binder can’t wait to get back on the RC16 to continue the work that will lead him to improve. The South African, who will continue to share the garage with Miguel Oliveira, will be led by Francesco Guidotti, a new figure who replaces Mike Leitner at the wheel of KTM. Therefore, a 2022 full of expectations for the team and for the South African is expected.

Tell us a little about what you have been doing in the last few weeks …

“The off season was quite long, at the end of the year I went to South Africa and spent some time at home. On January 5th I was back in Austria and had to do a short quarantine. At the moment I’m in Andorra, where I train. So far I’m enjoying this off-season, but I can’t wait to get on the plane and go to Sepang ”.

There is a big change in KTM with the arrival of Guidotti. Are you surprised? How was the first meeting with you?

“Francesco seems like a fantastic guy, I’ve already met him in Austria, he will surely be a great boss and it’s exciting to work together, I can’t wait to get started. Was I surprised? Obviously I wasn’t expecting that, but in the end, that’s what he is. I like Francesco and I’m sure it will be a pleasure to work with him ”.

Read also:

Do you think Guidotti is the person you needed at KTM?

“I’m just a driver and my job is to drive. KTM is doing what it can to give us the best package. I’m sure we will have a strong team this year and I can’t wait to get started. We will see shortly if there will be improvements with Guidotti ”.

Last year was tough for you, but what are the areas where you made the biggest improvements ahead of Sepang? On the personal side, what are the areas you think you had to work on to improve?

“In this sense, the off-season is very useful to understand where to improve, not only on my driving style. I had time to analyze all of this. From the point of view of the bike, I’d like to see more engine power and more traction out of corners, as well as braking. For me as a rider, one point to improve is the fact that I do too many meters and this makes me waste time. I have to improve many things, but this is the main aspect ”.

It is always said that you are the pilot who goes out on Sundays. Have you thought about this aspect in your improvement to work better preparing for the Sunday of the race?

“I think when back to the last two seasons I see that I have made an improvement, not too much but I need another step. In the second half of the season Saturday has improved compared to before, I still miss Friday. The more I ride the bike, the more I know this MotoGP and the more I can gain confidence and be fast. I hope my third season is even better, but we’ll see. Sometimes it costs me more time to be as fast as I would like, but being faster on Friday and Saturday would put me in a better position and make life easier on Sunday ”.

Compared to last year, what is the balance of what you and KTM need to improve this year?

“As a driver, you can always improve a lot. By mid-season we were at a point where we seemed stuck. We simply weren’t fast enough to change direction, certainly in low gears the acceleration wasn’t good enough, but not because we lacked power, but because we lacked grip. The engine is great, I think we have one of the fastest engines on the grid. If we wanted to take advantage of the power out of corners, it wasn’t easy. Once the bike starts to turn, it is very difficult to stop it ”.

Looking ahead to 2022, how important was the victory in Austria in KTM’s home race? And how important was it to you?

“For me it certainly was a lot, it was a dream to win KTM’s home race. It’s amazing to see all that orange on the track for both the team and me. I am happy to have achieved that result last year, but this year I would like to improve compared to 2021 and I would like to fight for the podium more often. It would also be fantastic to have the opportunity to fight for the win ”.

What have you been able to see of Darryn during the winter? What do you expect from him?

“Darryn is going to Sepang, I’m happy for him! We had a very good off-season, but I left before him for Europe, but he is doing a lot of laps on SBK to prepare. It’s hard to go from Moto3 to MotoGP so suddenly, but he’ll have to put everything behind him and look to the future. He has to give himself time, because a MotoGP is no joke, it’s a real weapon. If you are in too much of a hurry, it’s not good ”.

Did you follow Danilo Petrucci to the Dakar?

“It was amazing! He is a great person and I was happy to see him like that. I don’t know if he expected all this, but it was an incredible challenge! I am very happy for him and for the KTM team, I congratulate him so much, I can’t wait to see him! “