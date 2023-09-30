Broken fast

A podium finish had been missing for three rounds Brad Binder. KTM has talent at home broke this negative streak, which had been going on since the weekend in Austria, in the Motegi Sprint race. A second place finish, that of the South African, who matured thanks to a splendid start and a constant speed which allowed him to get ahead even of the reigning world champion, Pecco Bagnaia. The only obstacle between Binder and his third victory in a short race was Jorge Martin, unplayable with his Prima-Pramac team Ducati GP23.

“My intention was to overtake Martin straight away – Binder himself admitted to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP after the race – I managed to overtake a few riders at Turn 1 and Jack at the end of the opposite straight, but I never got close enough to Jorge to try. He did a fantastic job and honestly the pace we kept was more than a second faster than last year, so really impressive.”.

All eyes on Sunday’s race

Looking ahead to the long race, however, Binder showed off a certain optimism, saying he was convinced he could try to put a spanner in the works of the dominator of this part of the season: “I think we can still try tomorrow – he warned – it’s the first time we rode the new bike and we learned things that were quite different than what I expected. We’ll try again tomorrow. Things could go well, we have a good pace and I had good sensations all weekend, so my goal is to try to go up one more step“.

Clean overtaking

“The soft honestly held up better than I expected – Binder continued – and it withstood the distance, but tomorrow with the race being twice as long, using it will become a big challenge, so we will have to talk to our team tonight and then make the right decisions.”. Finally, regarding the overtaking at the start of the race against his teammate, Binder responded to those who judged his maneuver to be too aggressive. “On Miller I took the inside and then I turned, I don’t know if he went wide or not, I braked in the right place and it was a clean overtaking“he ruled.