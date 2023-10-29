Battle without holds barred

A race lived with a knife between his teeth, a near victory and in the end a third place which arrived only due to a small mistake on the last lap which led him to touch the green area in turn 4, leading to a one position penalty . Sunday of Brad Binder it was one of those that perfectly represents the South African: a no-holds-barred battle aimed at achieving the maximum possible objective, victory.

“This was a good race, I wanted to win it – recognized the same KTM standard bearer at the end of the Grand Prix on Sky Sport MotoGP – I gave everything I could give and I tried in every way to overtake Jorge in the final laps, but when I pushed harder I also felt I had lost grip at the rear. I tried to be smart to resist and at one point I even went wide at turn 4 and hit the green. In the end the goal was to win and 3rd place is better than nothing“.

Applause to Martin

A good sign, from a future perspective, is that his KTM has appeared in recent days fully on par with the dominant Desmosedicis: “Honestly I think that the bike this year works better on the faster circuits where the bike flows more – Binder further explained – it’s true, however, that braking also works very well, the team did an excellent job and the bike brakes much better this weekend compared to the previous one, so we continue to work and try“.

Binder then did not fail to give credit to Jorge Martinwinner of this spectacular three-way challenge: “In all honesty I think we had everything we needed to beat Jorge – He admitted – but we couldn’t put it all together. Jorge did a better race, he managed to keep the pace, preserve the tires and pass me in an incredible way. Next time I’ll try to make his life even more difficult. Favorite for the title? It’s very difficult to choose one between Jorge and Pecco at the moment. Jorge seems to be the one who gets the wins now, but Pecco has a lot of experience and is a very intelligent rider. I think you’re in for a good show from here to the end.”.