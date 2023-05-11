The first pursuers – classification in hand – of the Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi are the two KTM Of Brad Binder And Jack Millerwhich are putting into practice the competitiveness shown by the Austrian company in these first months of the 2023 world championship. The Jerez race saw the two centaurs of the official team fight for victory, obtaining a double podium finish, with the Sprint won by Binder, with Miller third and Sunday’s race finished second to the South African and third again to the Australian.

Binder he is now third in the world championship at -25 from Bagnaia and hopes to reverse the trend that has always seen him far from the top positions at Le Mans. The 27-year-old from Potchrefstroom in the premier class he did no better than eighth place in 2022, when he closed 18″ from the winner Enea Bastianini; while the only podium dates back to the year of success in Moto3, with the victory obtained in 2016.

Millerfourth in the championship at -38 from Bagnaia, has instead always obtained excellent results on the Bugatti Circuit, often kissed by the rain. The Australian triumphed in 2021, finished second in 2022 and fourth in 2018 and 2019; in addition to the success of 2014 in Moto3.

Binder’s words at the press conference

“Expectations for Le Mans? I’m thrilled to get here after two podium finishes last weekend, I have a lot of confidence in this year’s bike. I didn’t do well here, but I expect to be better than in the past. I have a great feeling with the bike and Le Mans is a track I’ve always liked. We have to work hard and see what we can do. This is the time to bring home the results.

Fight for the world championship? We are stronger than in past seasons, the team has done an incredible job to give us a much more competitive bike. This gives me more calm and peace of mind, because I know I can fight for podiums and victories. This is exciting, I want to take one race at a time and bring home as many points as possible. I can’t wait to leave.

The meeting with the Steward Panel? I will go there and listen to what they have to say.

This is the best opportunity to fight for the top positions in MotoGP, I want to do my best. I’m very happy with how things have developed.”

Miller’s words at the press conference

“Confidence for Le Mans? This is a place that I really like, I say it every year even if sometimes I almost killed myself. I’ve always been very fast here throughout my career. The weather is always strange, but it’s a track where you can really see the value of the bike. We will have to do well here too.

KTM braking? Even when changing direction we go well, we think we have the right qualities with this bike. After every week we are getting better and I feel more and more comfortable with the KTM. The two podiums in Jerez make us arrive here in good condition.

The rocket launch? I will not reveal the secrets. I’ve always had a good start throughout my career, even in Ducati. Let’s hope there are no red flags and we make the most of our opportunities.

Chances of winning at Le Mans? I believe it is definitely possible to strive for success, Brad and I both came very close. I will approach this weekend with this mentality. We have a fantastic package at our disposal.”