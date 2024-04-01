by VALERIO BARRETTA

Acosta impresses everyone

At his second race in MotoGP, Pedro Acosta has already left its mark. In fact, the Spaniard went to the podium in the Portuguese Grand Prix, sealing a perfect race, in which he had the pleasure of overtaking Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, who between them combined 11 titles in the MotoGP.

The GasGas team rider updated many precocious statistics, making both the legends of the MotoGP and the current MotoGP riders talk about him. On the one hand they compliment him and on the other, perhaps, they are scared of this boy who promises to be the reference figure for the coming years.

Binder's words

Brad is convinced of it Binderfor which Acosta is already a champion today: “It's really special. When you watch him drive you understand how good he is“, this is the South African's comment. “The way he manages to control the bike and maintain great speed through corners and recover well shows that he is a true champion, so hats off to him. He really deserves the podium“.

“I remember joining MotoGP and struggling at the first test. But I remember always having the feeling that I could outdo others. It's more difficult now than when I arrived, that's for sure“, continued Binder, who would not fear Acosta if he were to become his teammate in KTM. “I believe that one of my greatest fortunes is that I have always had teammates who encouraged me. I've always had good teammates: you can see it as a blessing or a curse, but for me it's always been a good thing. I believe that together we can continue to push and try to carry this project forward“.