“The couples we receive are in great disarray, in a sort of shame. They hide, they say nothing ”. President of the collective “Les Amoureux au ban public”, an offshoot of CIMADE created in 2007 to help binational couples in their administrative procedures, Martine Déotte received about twenty couples every Thursday in the premises of the association in Ile-de- France, and processed 500 messages requesting help each year. With the restrictions linked to the Covid, after a phase of total shutdown during the first confinement, couples are only received one by one and by appointment, and their number has drastically decreased. As a result, she explains, 50% of couples who were in great difficulty, both economically and to understand the regulations, have disappeared, suggesting an increase in family tragedies in a context where access to administrative procedures is more important. in addition to the impossible mission. “The biggest difficulty is accessing the prefectures to get an appointment. This was already the case before, but with the pandemic, it has become the rule. We have to force the doors of the prefectures, ”explains Martine Déotte. Following a national investigation, Cimade sees only one solution to try to win a case with the administrations: get a lawyer and go to court. “It may seem absurd, but in a growing number of departments, it is today almost impossible to obtain an appointment with the” Foreigners “service without going through the sending of an appeal to the administrative court”, deplores the association.

Right to love

Mathematics teacher in preparatory class in a large high school in Strasbourg, Leïla met Odair during the summer of 2018 during a vacation in Cape Verde, which was introduced to her by one of her Cape Verdean friends. “It was supposed to be a vacation sweetheart, but it continued,” she explains. She returns to the archipelago 6 times during the school holidays to find her companion, then twice 6 months on parental leave because a child, Liam, was born in Strasbourg from the couple’s union in January 2020. Her father will not see him. only a month after birth. In November, Leïla resumes her teaching work in Strasbourg, alone with her son. “I knew I had to choose a country, I even considered going to live in Cape Verde,” she says. During her stays in the archipelago, Leïla learned the Cape Verdean Creole dialect, close to Portuguese. Finally, the couple takes steps so that the father of the little boy can come to France to join his partner and his son, which the law allows. It is the beginning of an administrative galley which continues until today. The French consulate in Dakar, responsible for investigating requests that would allow the couple to be reunited in France, continues refusal after refusal. Refusal of a “cohabiting” visa application in October 2020, refusal of the short-stay visa application for family visit filed at the end of December 2020. At the long-stay visa request made by Odair as a parent of a French minor, the Consulate of France in Dakar replies that “currently, due to the health crisis and the restrictions put in place” this type of visa cannot be issued. The volunteers of the Strasbourg branch of the collective “Les Amoureux au ban public” contest what they consider to be a bad excuse, invoking Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms which protects the right family life, as well as article 3 of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child. “In the same way that family reunification must be possible in this period in the name of an overriding reason, the issuance of long-stay visas for establishment in France must be possible in the name of fundamental rights, both of the father and of the child ”, asks the group in a letter addressed to the consulate of Dakar. The Council of State had already condemned the decision of the French government to stop the issuance of family reunification visas because of the health situation, in the name of the best interests of the child.

Double penalty for the young mother: she has neither access to aid for single parents, being considered as a couple by the French administration, nor can she claim to have priority for a place in a crèche.

“I would never have thought that France, my country, would leave me in such a situation. I feel despised by the administration which, either is satisfied with standard answers, or does not answer at all “, explains the young mother who, noting that” France does not want us “, admits having considered with her companion of exile in the United Kingdom.

Denouncing a “judicialization of couples”, Sylvie Pelletier, member of the Strasbourg collective “Les Amoureux au ban public”, notes that the health crisis only reveals increasingly harsh government practices for binational couples. “Each year, the law is reassessed and hardens. Access to legal aid is becoming more complicated. The objective is to discourage couples and prevent them from carrying out their life projects, ”she notes, pointing to“ a policy closer to the extreme right ”.

“Rocambolesque”

Stories of binational couples struggling in the jungle of Kafkaesque regulations and the silence of administrations, the collective “Les Amoureux au ban public” receives them every week during its hours of service or by mail. 200 per year, in Alsace alone. For Martine Déotte, for lack of response to requests, many couples fall into precariousness, and the current tightening of procedures accentuates this trend. “Couples suffer”, she notes, recalling what the law provides, in theory: if one of the members of the binational couple enters France legally, if he has 6 months of common life, and if he is married in France, he has access de facto a residence permit for one year, then for 2 years, then for 10 years. “We would be delighted if it happened like that”, she confides, noting that, on the contrary, non-compliance with these procedures “forces us to fall into illegality”.

This is what happened for Nassim, who arrived in France in 2010 from Algeria, and married in Mulhouse with Sophie since 2014 (the first names have been changed). “An incredible story” says Sylvie Pelletier. Possessing false papers to allow him to work in France, Nassim was arrested and sentenced to 2 years in prison with a ban on returning to French territory, then sent back to Algeria from where he returned illegally, working illegally while he has had several promises of hiring in the kitchen and the building in Mulhouse. Father of two children aged 4 and 8, whom he had with Sophie, Nassim submitted to the prefecture in May 2020 a request for regularization as the father of French children, a request that has remained unanswered to this day. In his case, the young Algerian has attached numerous testimonies from Mulhousians who have known him for years. “Everyone loves me, I’m good with everyone. I’m the one who makes couscous at Christmas dinner, ”assures Nassim who says to himself, like his wife,“ very depressed ”and followed by a psychiatrist.

“When we talk about binational couples, we associate it with immigration,” explains Sylvie Pelletier, “but our goal is not to facilitate the entry into France of foreigners. The work we do in our hotlines is to help people define their marriage plan by helping them to achieve it, especially in their administrative procedures. We also know of couples who want to live abroad. Simply, the French part can accommodate the foreign part. There is de facto immigration, and no one is stealing anyone’s work, it’s a fantasy ”.

Mission increasingly difficult because of the obstacles that the administration accumulates, faced with increasingly confused couples.

According to the European network of support for binational couples ENB

(European Network for Binational-Bicultural couples and families) one in 12 people in Europe is part of a binational couple. In France, 27% of couples are binational, in Switzerland, they are more than 36%. One in four marriages registered in mainland France alone is a mixed marriage.