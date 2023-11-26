Binance Scandal: Following Revelations of Money Laundering and US Sanctions Violations, Founder Zhao Resigns.
Last November 21st, Binance, the well-known global cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, recognized their liability in money laundering acts and violations of US sanctions.
The CEO admitted his involvement in the accusations, underlining the lack of an effective system to counter this phenomenon.
As a result of the revelations, the chief executive voluntarily resigned his position.
Subsequently, a was achieved $4.3 billion deal to resolve the situation with the United States Department of Justice.
The current appointee to the position previously held by Zhao is Richard Teng, previously global head of the company’s regional markets.
Gray area
The Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the U.S. Treasury Department have jointly filed legal action against Binance and its founder, Zhao.
The indictment highlights Zhao’s alleged priority on growth and profits at the expense of compliance with the rules, seeking to take advantage of aarea of regulatory ambiguity.
It is alleged that Zhao encouraged employees to act in line with the philosophy of “ask for forgiveness rather than ask for permission“.
Binance is accused of allowing unauthorized people to do so more than 100,000 transactions in support of activities such as terrorism and drug trafficking.
Additionally, the platform allegedly enabled more than 1.5 million virtual currency transactions that violated US sanctions.
Groups such as Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, al-Qaeda and ISIS are cited among those who allegedly exploited this opportunity.
A further incriminating element concerns a mechanism developed by Binance to warn high-profile users if they were the subject of investigations by the police.
The measures
Under the conciliation agreement, Mr. Zhao personally acknowledged his liability for violating the Bank Secrecy Act, a U.S. law aimed at combating money launderingas well as for inducing a financial institution to carry out similar violations.
The Justice Department advised the court to impose a $50 million fine on the now former CEO.
Following the payment of a bail amounting to 175 million dollars, the latter was released.
The sentencing hearing is set for February 23, 2024.
Despite this, Binance, now led by Richard Teng, will continue its operations, but will need to review its ground rules, improve its anti-money laundering program and designate an independent compliance officer.
In his first statement as CEO, Teng noted that his regulatory expertise will influence Binance’s approach differently than in the past.
The public statement underlines the commitment to restructuring and compliance, indicating that there will be a greater focus on compliance in the next phases.
#Binance #pressure #accusations #terrorism #corruption #drug #trafficking