Binance Scandal: Following Revelations of Money Laundering and US Sanctions Violations, Founder Zhao Resigns.

Last November 21st, Binance, the well-known global cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, recognized their liability in money laundering acts and violations of US sanctions. The CEO admitted his involvement in the accusations, underlining the lack of an effective system to counter this phenomenon. As a result of the revelations, the chief executive voluntarily resigned his position.

Subsequently, a was achieved $4.3 billion deal to resolve the situation with the United States Department of Justice. The current appointee to the position previously held by Zhao is Richard Teng, previously global head of the company’s regional markets.

Gray area Changpeng Zhao, former CEO of Binance The Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the U.S. Treasury Department have jointly filed legal action against Binance and its founder, Zhao. The indictment highlights Zhao's alleged priority on growth and profits at the expense of compliance with the rules, seeking to take advantage of aarea of ​​regulatory ambiguity. It is alleged that Zhao encouraged employees to act in line with the philosophy of "ask for forgiveness rather than ask for permission". Binance is accused of allowing unauthorized people to do so more than 100,000 transactions in support of activities such as terrorism and drug trafficking. Additionally, the platform allegedly enabled more than 1.5 million virtual currency transactions that violated US sanctions.

Groups such as Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, al-Qaeda and ISIS are cited among those who allegedly exploited this opportunity. A further incriminating element concerns a mechanism developed by Binance to warn high-profile users if they were the subject of investigations by the police.