Authorities would also be investigating whether the cryptocurrency broker acted illegally in the country

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, is under preliminary investigation in France for alleged money laundering, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday (June 16, 2023). The investigations would be underway since February 2022. The information is from the Le Monde.

The French Public Ministry informed the newspaper that the investigation “refers to acts of illegal exercise of the function of service provider on digital assets (PSAN)” and the “money laundering aggravated by participation in investment, concealment and conversion operations, which are carried out by perpetrators of profit-generating crimes”.

The new lawsuit joins a series of lawsuits filed against the cryptocurrency company. Also in early June, Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission with 13 crimes, including operating an unregistered exchange. Binance denies the allegations.

In a post on Twitter, Binance said that the company had “a visit last week by the relevant authorities”is that “it was totally collaborative”. The company further stated that “invests considerable time and resources to cooperate with law enforcement globally”.

“We comply with all laws in France, as well as in all other markets in which we operate. We will not comment on the specifics of law enforcement or regulatory investigations, except to say that information about our users is held securely and is only provided to government officials upon receipt of appropriate documented justification.”said the company this Friday (June 16).