06/09/2023 – 14:25

Cryptocurrency investors woke up to a bombshell on Monday (5), when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed 13 lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao. The accusations involve possible illegal operations and offers of assets considered securities. Data from research firm Nansen shows that, in the first hour after the announcement, investors withdrew $125 million from the exchange. According to Binance, there were already negotiations with the SEC to reach an agreement and end the investigations, but that, apparently, this was abandoned with the process. She denies the accusations.

“Oh. My. God. We’ve already flagged Brazil’s growing trade surpluses for a while. These will eventually transform Brazil into a current account surplus country. May 23rd was a monstrous surplus. There is no country that has gone through such a transformation.”

Robin Brooks, President of the Institute of International Finance (IFF) and former Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs

+0.6% It was the increase in the balance of extended credit to the non-financial sector in April, according to BC data. The result represents 147.8% of GDP, or R$ 15.1 trillion. In the interannual comparison, extended credit grew by 10.7%. The Credit Cost Indicator (ICC) increased to 22.4% per year, increasing 0.3 percentage points (pp) in the month and 2.5 pp in 12 months.

– 16% It is the forecast for the average drop in earnings per share of the New York stock market, according to an estimate by Morgan Stanley. As a result, the S&P 500 index should end 2023 at 3,900 points. Until May, it accumulated a high of almost 12% (4.2 thousand points). The turnaround of the indicator in the second half of the year would come from the lengthening of global uncertainties.

$253 millions was the volume of investments in startups in Latin America in May, an 82% drop compared to the same month in 2022, and the lowest value since July 2020. About April, the retraction was 42%, according to data from the Sling Hub platform, which monitors investments in the region. Brazil attracted 45% of that volume (US$ 115 million).

$24.3 billion was the balance of Direct Investment in the Country (IDP) from January to April 2023, a drop of 28.2% in the annual comparison (US$ 33.9 billion). The data are from the Central Bank and show the balance of inflows and outflows of resources aimed at long-term gains, such as in businesses, companies, new multinational branches and infrastructure.























