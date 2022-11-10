Logos of the Binance and FTX platforms. DADO RUVIC (REUTERS)

The survival of the cryptocurrency platform FTX hangs in the balance. In a few frantic hours, its owners and clients have gone from relief at the rescue that its announced sale to Binance would have meant, to disappointment, anguish and uncertainty at the final resignation of said company to carry out the operation. The transaction entailed for Binance to assume numerous risks due to the state of FTX, hit by the withdrawal of deposits and surrounded by regulators, who are studying whether they have incurred in irregularities in the management of their users’ money. The alternative, dropping it, will not be painless for a sector of which Binance is one of its greatest exponents: a collapse would mean new victims to add to those of Luna, Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and other fiascos of this 2022. And one further slash to the credibility and reputation of the universe cryptoexhausted by losses and unable to build trust.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao lamented not being able to emerge as the savior that FTX desperately seeks. “Sad day. We tried, but … ”, he excused himself on the social network Twitter. His platform reported that after reviewing their finances and following the news about the SEC’s investigation of FTX for alleged mishandling of their clients’ funds, they concluded that they would not take the step. “Initially, our hope was to be able to help FTX clients provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” they explained in a statement.

The turbulence of FTX can rid Binance of one of its great competitors, but that, which in other sectors could be good news by leaving more market share to the survivors, is not in this case due to the risk that be accompanied by a contagion effect to other companies, and because it is already sinking the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which harms those who seek to build projects around them, as is the case with Binance. Many FTX clients sold their bitcoins to jump ship in fear of losing everything, and that panic can feed back into a deadly spiral that is hard to stop if a solid buyer doesn’t come along quickly.

According to The Wall Street Journal, FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried told investors he needs emergency funds to cover an $8 billion hole following withdrawal requests received in recent days. Bankman-Fried, 30, considered until now one of the precocious talents in the industry that made him a billionaire, had welcomed Binance’s decision to buy FTX, but has not reacted to his subsequent resignation.

Binance instead alluded to something akin to natural selection. “We believe that over time those who misuse user funds will be weeded out by the free market. As regulatory frameworks develop and the industry continues to evolve towards more decentralization, the ecosystem will get stronger,” he said.

One million users

For now, that statement is just wishful thinking. The feeling is mostly one of weakness and vulnerability. A fragility that has manifested itself with thousands of layoffs to slim down swollen templates in good times, and that the prices pick up: bitcoin has fallen sharply in recent hours to below 16,000 dollars, levels that were not seen since the end of 2020. And that was the trend in the rest of the cryptocurrencies and in other actors: Coinbase, the only listed platform, rival of FTX and Binance, fell 9.5% on the stock market, and its price hit historical lows since that jumped to Wall Street in April 2021.

FTX was valued at $32 billion in a funding round, and last year, when everything was going from strength to strength, it paid $135 million to name the court for the NBA’s Miami Heat for 19 years — today FTX Arena—. Taking advantage of the growing interest in cryptocurrencies in the face of the boom in 2021, almost anything seemed possible: they hired football legend Tom Brady and model Giselle Bündchen as company ambassadors, and Bankman-Fried became one of the biggest donors to the White House campaign for then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Today, the scenario has changed radically. Its possible collapse has depreciated the FTT token from the $50 it was worth in March to just over two dollars, and also threatens to drag down Alameda Research and the Solana token, both linked to FTX. What is most worrying is its impact on small investors: according to what the firm says on its website, they have around a million users, so if their fall is consummated, the victims who would see part or all of their savings disappear would be numerous.