Binance: All restrictions for Russian citizens due to sanctions apply in full

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance stated that it applies sanctions against Russian citizens in full. So the service commented on the news about the abolition of restrictions on the amount of the deposit for Russians, informs forklog.

“In accordance with the sanctions rules, Binance legal entities registered in the European Union (EU) are prohibited from providing services to Russian citizens, with the exception of the category of persons who are citizens / residents of the EEA or Switzerland. Users from Crimea, DPR/LPR are also prohibited from accessing the platform,” Binance representatives said and added that they do not provide services to “people, organizations, legal entities and countries that have been blacklisted by the international community.”

Earlier, information appeared in the Russian media that Binance had canceled the limit of 10 thousand euros for Russian accounts. The crypto exchange did not officially announce the lifting of the ban, however, the technical support of the platform confirmed the changes to RBC. According to a service employee, Russian users can “deposit without worrying about the limit of funds,” however, restrictions on p2p transactions in US dollars and euros continue to apply.

Binance introduced deposit limits in April 2022. The reason was the entry into force of the fifth package of EU sanctions, which prohibits the provision of services to Russian residents whose deposits are more than 10 thousand euros. In the October package of sanctions, it was forbidden to service crypto-wallets of Russians, and in March 2023, to conduct P2P transactions for them in dollars and euros.