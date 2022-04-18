“I believe that both for the value of our players and for the general situation of world tennis, this edition of the Internazionali d’Italia will be one of the most interesting ever. There are all the conditions for a great tournament, in the hope that time will assist us and that our players are well ”. Thus the president of Federtennis Angelo Binaghi talks about the combined event scheduled at the Foro Italico from 8 May in Rome.

The blues, Nole and Rafa

–

“At the Internazionali in Rome, a record audience is expected once again, we are overwhelmed by requests. This is thanks to the guys who are doing extraordinary results, health permitting. But even in precarious conditions, as we have seen them in recent weeks, they have shown which are among the very first since there are no longer just the usual 2-3 suspects who dominated world tennis for 20 years. Ours are within the group from which every week the winner of a great tournament can come out “Continued the n.1 of the Fit to” Politics in the ball “on Rai Gr Parliament.” Sinner-Alcaraz? I believe and hope that it will be one of the basic themes of world tennis for the next 15 years “. Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are also expected at the Forum, pity for the absence of Matteo Berrettini, struggling with the injury to his right hand: ”Luckily Nole is not yet in great shape, it makes the tournament more balanced and exciting. Rafa is on the entry list, he is fond of our tournament and therefore I am confident that he will be in the game. As for Berrettini, he called me before announcing his temporary inactivity due to the hand, he has shown in recent years that he knows how to return after an injury stronger than before, so I am convinced that he will do it again this time “.