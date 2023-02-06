The president of Federtennis and padel against the third term limit: “Here ‘we need’ other types of relationships… I dream of Davis and Berrettini will make us dream again”

An all-out Angelo Binaghi, the one who spoke to “Politics in the ball”, on Rai Gr Parlamento. The president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation has expressed his opposition to the law that sets the limit to three consecutive terms for being the head of every sports federation in Italy, a law that would effectively put Binaghi out of the game by 2024.

“I understood that in sports politics it’s not the results that count, but other types of relationships and activities that interest me less and I don’t like – said Binaghi during the interview -. Our future was decided by others, the current law says that we must all go home and therefore I will happily go back to being an engineer” added the president of Fitp ironically, who then added: “I believe that spare parts all levels, in command management, is more positive for a modern society but this shouldn’t just concern sports managers, so I would expect that even those who govern us make a law to apply to themselves. If so, I would resign peacefully tomorrow as well. I in politics? I don’t think so, I’m not suitable and it’s not for me.” See also Treviso "spring" Ioane. Fir instead leaves the door to the national team open

THE MOVEMENT — Binaghi then also spoke about the court, claiming (proudly) the great growth of men’s tennis: “A few years ago we would have said ‘thank goodness an Italian in the round of 16 of a grand slam´, today the prospects have changed. Let’s say that our players have got used to us well.” And he launches the sprint to Berrettini and the others. “Matteo who will make us dream again, on grass he is among the very first in the world and on other surfaces he is a player of the highest level. I think it’s the right year to make an exploit. It would be nice to win a Grand Slam, the Davis Cup, the Internationals or the Finals in Turin”.

February 6 – 10.59 pm

