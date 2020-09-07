Highlights: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is celebrating his 43rd birthday today.

On social media, his supporters are giving him a birthday gift by donating blood.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral among the leaders of the second camp of the Congress i.e. the anti-pilot Gehlot faction.

Binay Kak, who was a minister in the Congress government, has shared this on social media a day before.

In this video, Kak has targeted the pilot camp without taking a name, referring to the qafia of Punjabi Safi poet Baba Bulleh Shah.

Jaipur. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has been making headlines across the country recently due to the revolt in Rajasthan’s Gehlot government and the Congress party, is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Monday. His supporters across the state are planting blood donation camp on this occasion, but in the meanwhile, there is a hot market in political circles for rebellion from his Congress and loyalty of his supporters to the party. In fact, through the Punjabi Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah’s qafia ‘Ratiin awake kare ibadat, Rarthi Jagan dog, Taithon aurth’ leaders of another Congress faction, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp, are targeting the pilot without naming the pilot. It started a day before Binh Kak, a Congress leader and former tourism minister considered close to Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot live: Sachin Pilot’s birthday today, will talk to supporters today through live chat

This is the conviction of Bulleh Shah, who heralded the politics

Wake up the night worship

Rathin awakening dog, fat burning.

The original barked off

Khasam apane da dar na chhadde.

Emotions, stools, excitation

Bulleshah should take some kind of situation.

Do not take the dog, fat is aroused.

Bina Kak recited this Punjabi Sufi poem through social media and targeted the opponents of Gehlot without naming the pilots and pilot supporters. If you take out the meaning of this qafia, it means, O sentinel, he is listening to the barking of dogs outside. Today I am competing with them. They stay awake all night in the chakri of their master, so can I not wake up in the worship of my Murshid (Guru)? Their barking does not stop even for a single moment, so how can my complaint and Nihora get loose? Even if Swami kills them a hundred jewels, they still do not leave his frame, then how can I beat a few slumber of sleep from the memory of my Murshid? O foolish guard, you do not know, if I fall asleep – the dog laughed – these dogs will win.

Targeting opponents, Vishvendra Singh did a retweet

This 1.07 minute video is uploaded by Kak on September 6 at 3 pm. This video has also been shared by former Tourism Minister and Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh on Twitter. Earlier too, Kak had used words from his social media account to lash out at opponents. On July 18, he said through a Najm that ‘there are now those who remain silent, they have taken up the sky, they have become beautiful. Those who used to decorate the sword in the field, now used to do the words of the words, now only in the ears.

Unlock Rajasthan: Temple will open from today, know what needs to be taken care of, full details



During the battle between Pilot and Gehlot, Kak had told Gehlot the magician

Bina Kak had also come up for discussion before when the Rajasthan government had a majority crisis and the state Congress split into two factions as the Gehlot-Pilot camp. Between the pilot and Gehlot’s mutual tussle, Kak uploaded a 2.44-minute video on social media on July 18. In this, he tied the bridge without praising Ashok Gehlot. Kak had said in his eyes that … magician you are unique, unique, hunter is going to make the hunt. Who used to see their very old, magic, your eyes, eyes turned on you. … are cooked whole, sweetened with sycophants, what grapes sit for you all.

Will have to wait for job, RPSC cancels all interviews due to Corona crisis, know details