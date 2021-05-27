Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to supervise the activation of the “Bin Waraqa” service, to enhance the speed of response of doctors working on the first line of defense in emergency cases, and to facilitate their access to hospitals in emergency situations, in the presence of The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, between the Ministry of Interior and its partners in the medical authorities, which are the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority.

The memorandum of understanding stipulates that each entity shall provide all logistical and technical facilities to doctors of the specialties targeted by the service of “Bin Wareeqa”, in addition to exchanging experiences and opinions on developing service work, setting and measuring performance indicators to improve it and achieve its lofty goals.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, confirmed that this memorandum comes within the framework of permanent cooperation and coordination between all ministries and government agencies, to enhance the quality of services, and to upgrade them in an innovative way that keeps pace with the requirements of the times, and within the efforts to improve government work within an institutional framework Ensures leadership and excellence.

The Joint Supply Commander, representative of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Faisal Mohammed Abdullah Al Shehhi, said: “The (Bin Waraqa) emergency services launched by the Ministry of Interior comes to enhance the speed of response of the first line of defense doctors, confirming the vision of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The Council of Ministers and Minister of Interior, regarding strengthening cooperation between the Ministry and the health authorities in the country, and providing all means of support for the first line of defense during emergency cases, in continuation of His Highness’ unceasing efforts to ensure the happiness, security and safety of community members.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, stated that this agreement contributes to strengthening the efforts of the first line of defense in the health sector, especially in emergency situations and situations, in order to support our vision to reach integrated and continuous health care for members of society.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Health Care Corporation at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Yunus Kadhim, said, “The memorandum of understanding that was signed is an important enhancement of the joint governmental work affirmed by the UAE in several areas, so that it became a model to be emulated during the response to the (Covid-19) pandemic). Globalism”.

The Director General of Happiness at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi, said: “Since the start of the service, 29 courses have been held for doctors wishing to serve in 13 medical specialties accredited for the service from 81 hospitals nationwide, representing five medical bodies. The level of 97.7%, and that work is underway after the signing of the memorandum to expand the umbrella of the beneficiaries of the first line of defense.

Leading service

The “Bin Waraqa” service is provided to a specific class of doctors with specific specialties, when called by hospitals for extreme emergencies, with the aim of facilitating their access to hospitals (by their own cars), by granting them facilities and exceptions on the road that speeds up their arrival, while ensuring their safety and safety. Road users, and avoiding any delay as a result of traffic congestion, in order to enhance the response of workers in the medical sectors to perform their vital work, while adhering to the highest safety standards during the emergency response to their workplaces.

Physicians from the target groups can register through the Ministry of Interior application (moiuae) or the ministry’s website (www.moi.gov.ae).





