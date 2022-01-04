The Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, in his name and on behalf of all the employees of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE , Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of his assumption of power in the Emirate of Dubai.

He stressed that the UAE has since that time made tremendous achievements that delighted its people and dazzled the world, and made Dubai a commercial, economic, tourist and cultural destination that attracts the people of the world not only to visit but also to live and reside there.

Bin Sulayem said: “16 years of achievements and successes witnessed by near and far, 16 years he devoted to creating a bright future for his country and for his people to be the happiest people on earth. This is how the great leaders write in history achievements that are immortalized and remembered throughout the ages. We are proud of his leadership and consider him a role model for us in work and sincerity, and we follow the approach of His Highness in management and leadership, and we pledge to complete the march of excellence and prosperity at all levels.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

