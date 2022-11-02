Dubai (Etihad)

Ashraf bin Sharqi, Al Jazira Pavilion, won the admiration of the experts in the “Sport for All” referendum, after his contribution to the “pride of Abu Dhabi” continuing the competition struggle in the “ADNOC Professional League”, by scoring a “double” in the Al Wasl goal that awarded the team 3 precious points, placing it in the center Fifth, two points away from Sharjah, Al-Wahda and Al-Ahly youth “leaders”, with 17 nomination cards out of 20, with a rate of 34%.

Joao Pedro, the Al Wahda striker, got the highest votes from the fans (384 out of 621 votes) with a rate of 37%, but Pedro did not get any vote from the experts and 40 followers voted for Laban Sharqi by 4%, reaching a total percentage of 38%, which was decided by the Cup “Sport for All” for the “eighth round” stardom.

The award for the best goalkeeper in the round went to Muhammad Al-Shamsi, the unit guard, with a total of 48.7%, although Hassan Hamza, Al-Ahly youth goalkeeper, received 12 nomination cards from experts by 24%, while Al-Shamsi won “8 out of 20” by 16%, but the audience of the podium Al Shamsi awarded the Golden Glove with “338 votes out of 621”, with a percentage of 32.7%, compared to 105 votes for Hamza by 10%.

Hungarian international referee Thomas Bognar, who managed the Sharjah and Al Wahda summit, won the best award by 75%.

It is noteworthy that the “Sport for All” network’s referendum is limited to matches in the league competition only, and the voting mechanism in the network’s awards depends on dividing 40% for the committee of 20 experts from analysts, media and sports critics, while 60% is allocated to the public referendum for the network’s followers and audience. .