Bin men went on strike in the El Raiguer region of Mallorca on Thursday, despite an announcement on social media websites from Mancomunitat calling it off.

Apparently Mancomunitat jumped the gun and suspended the strikes without waiting for the workers to ratify the agreement reached between the UGT and CCOO Unions, the concessionaire and the Commonwealth.

So the workers decided to continue with the rubbish collection strike and perform minimal services, claiming they received the proposal very late and didn’t have time to call those who work the morning shift to deliver it.

“As not all the workers have been able to meet, it’s been decided to go ahead with the strike and the workers will assemble on Friday at 08:00 to make a decision, “explained UGT Official Guillem Coll.

The President of the Mancomunitat del Raiguer and Mayor of Consell, Andreu Isern said that there was a meeting at 14.30 on Thursday to try to find a solution to the labor dispute. A proposal was later offered to the CCOO and UGT Unions with the aim of ending the dispute.

“The current legal difficulties will end next month and a new tender for the contract for the collection of urban solids will be issued, so the margin for negotiation is minimal, ”said Isern.

The solution is to agree with the unions on the adaptation of workers’ salaries to the future autonomous collective agreement in the Sector.

“Once this collective agreement has been finalized, we will compensate for the difference that may exist in the salaries set out in the specifications of our future contract for the collection of waste from el Raiguer, ”said Isern.

The strike affects 8 Municipalities; Alaró, Binissalem, Búger, Campanet, Consell, Lloseta, Santa Maria and Selva. Inca and Marratxí have their own garbage service.

The industrial action that was due to start in Pla on Saturday has been suspended and Mancomunitat del Pla will submit a proposal to the unions next Thursday.