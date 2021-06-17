The niece of the former head of the terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda” (banned in Russia) bin Laden by the name of Nur protested the Russian-American summit held in Geneva, appearing in the city on a boat with a poster “Trump has won.” Recount reports this in its Twitter-account.

It is noted that Noor is a supporter of former US President Donald Trump and believes that it was he who won the presidential elections in 2020.

Earlier, Osama bin Laden’s niece spoke on Fox News about people’s hatred towards her. As it turned out, a relative of an international terrorist is more despised for supporting Trump than for her surname.

The meeting between Russian and American Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours.