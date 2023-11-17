Bin Laden’s letter goes viral on TikTok and the Guardian removes it: the reason

The Guardian removes from its website ‘Letter to America‘, the document that was addressed to the Americans in 2002 by the founder of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, who died on May 2, 2011, in which tried to justify the attacks of September 11, 2001. The letter, in the context of the conflict in the Middle East following the Hamas attack on Israel last October 7, had gone viral on social media. In recent days, the letter had been at the center of a debate, especially among young Americans in some videos released on TikTok which were shared millions of times. Users used the words of the founder of Al Qaeda to launch a debate on American foreign policy in the Middle East. Many users claimed that the letter had made them reevaluate their beliefs about the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “Those who quote the letter on the platform – ‘Nbc’ notes – have encouraged people to read it, explaining that in this way they would have better understood US interventions in the Middle East and the war between Israel and Hamas. The videos also went viral on X, where calls to ban TikTok were renewed.”

After ‘The Guardian’, ByteDance’s Chinese social network ‘TikTok’ also intervened by removing the hashtag ‘lettertoamerica’ from its search function. Ben Rathe, a TikTok spokesperson quoted by NBC, explained that the videos with the letter violated the platform’s guidelines. In the letter, bin Laden specifically condemned US support for Israel and accused the Americans of aiding the oppression of the Palestinian people.