Ghantoot (Union)

The “Bin Dari” team defeated “Bhansali” 9 to 7 and a half goals, at the conclusion of the second round of the “23rd edition” of the Emirates International Polo Championship, organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club, With the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, “Bin Dri” joined the teams at the top of the general standings, alongside “Ghantoot” and “Abu Dhabi”, with 4 points from two victories. “Bhansali”, “AM” and “Lamar” remained without credit.

“Bin Dari” was able to win its second successive victory, led by Rashid Bin Dari and Khalid Bin Dari, each of whom scored a goal, while Esteban Panelo scored “5 goals” and Ken Hall “two goals.” The match was managed by the Argentine international crew consisting of Peter Wright. Matthias and Jason Dixon.

On Sunday, “Ghantoot” and “AM” will meet at Sultan Bin Zayed Stadium, at the beginning of the third round of the first round, and the fate of the teams qualifying for the semi-finals will be determined, while the round will be completed on Monday with “Abu Dhabi” meeting with “Bhansali”, and “Bin Dri” with “Lamar.”