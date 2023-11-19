Since the brand’s inception, many motorcycles have been launched that combine benchmark performance with first-class handling as pillars of its success. Now Bimota has created a unique machine in the world. Not only performance, driving pleasure and comfort coexist in perfect harmony, but also an incomparable encapsulation of the iconic DNA by Bimota.

The Tera model is the latest development of the TESI chassis concept with a design that offers front weight distribution of the 52.5% which Rimini engineers considered optimal for an inline four-cylinder Performance Cross Over supercharged of 1000 cubic centimeters from Kawasaki that offers a power of 200 horses. Bimota has also provided this new motorcycle with the latest versions of the dynamic control systems introduced by Kawasaki on its most powerful and exclusive sports motorcycles. TERA offers class-leading performance (in testing, 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.2 seconds).

The chassis is completely new with two aluminum alloy plates as standard to contain the weight and lower the center of gravity. Designing the body from scratch also meant that designers could incorporate new features. The saddlebags are the largest ever seen on a Bimota and the rear seat offers space to transport a passenger in complete comfort. It incorporates a completely new anti-sinking effect designed from scratch with the aim of producing a motorcycle that adapts to every riding style on all types of roads, combining good comfort, exclusive features and impeccable driving capabilities. This chassis is the evolution of Bimota’s TesiH2 model, while the body is made of materials ranging from aluminum to carbon fiber.

The development of dynamic performance focused on creating an unprecedented motorcycle and the TERA features a unique and innovative steering system developed with the aim of achieving 35 degree turning radius. Compared to that of the TesiH2, the new patented steering system allows a radius of 8 degrees more, keeping the handlebar directly connected to the front wheel through a multi-arm solution that makes it more sensitive to road irregularities and braking. This technology also optimizes maximum cornering performance thanks to the continuously variable distribution of pitch stiffness and the actively reduced roll center (reduced by up to 30 millimeters).

The new TERA offers an impressive array of rider assistance features as standard, many of which have been developed in collaboration with Kawasaki, including cruise control, assist and slipper clutch, full color TFT screen and LED lighting. He Akrapovic titanium exhaust It comes standard and features a lightweight titanium slip-on muffler with a laser-etched logo, a carbon cap, and a carbon heat shield.

Spectacular colors and finishes



This exhaust with its catalyst is approved and has ECE approval (Euro 5+). In addition, USB and 12 V DC power sockets, heated grips, a comfortable passenger seat, tank bag and the large windshield are part of the brand’s original accessories program.

The sale will be assumed by Kawasaki dealers as well as regular maintenance with original spare parts.