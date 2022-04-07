According to the court of cassation give of bimbominkia to someone it constitutes a form of aggravated defamation. As explained by the supreme court in a sentence, the epithet, widely used in the videogame field, would be equivalent to telling the interested party that he is endowed with low intelligence. The crime of aggravated defamation is triggered if the word bimbominkia is used in particularly populated social environments, such as Facebook groups.

The sentence stems from a lawsuit brought by the Trapani animalist Enrico Rizzi, called bimbominkia by a friend of hers. It should be noted that Rizzi in the past had been convicted of defamation for having insulted the president of the regional council Diego Molter, after his death, guilty of being a hunter, calling him “infamous”, “murderer” and “coward”.

In the past, the Supreme Court had already established that an offense on the internet is equivalent to defamation in the press.

In videogame jargon the “bimbominkia” is a gamer who has childish attitudes and who plays only the most commercial titles, with poor discursive skills and a shaky culture. Often it is characterized by his passion for Nutella, which regularly dirties his hands, which are regularly seen as plump. The journalist Aldo Pecora has drawn up a real decalogue, useful for flushing out the bimbiminkia. At the tenth point we can read:

10. The bimbominkia always plays “the Play”: the bimbominkia and “the Play” are one. If you don’t have “la Play” you are nobody. And if you don’t play Fifa remotely (with other bimbiminkia) you are a loser.