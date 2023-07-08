“I know you, you took my dad. You were good”: a moving scene took place in Caivano, which quickly went viral

A very moving scene took place in recent days at Caivano, in the Green Park, one of the most dangerous areas in Europe, but which in an instant proved to be full of humanity and hope. A child from the parish approached the commander of the Carabinieri Antonio Maria Cavallo, and whispered to him a phrase that no one expected.

What happened to Caivano in recent days is something very powerful, thrillingwhich in a very short time moved not only those present, but thousands of people in the Naples area and throughout Italy.

Days ago, the fledgling barracks of the Carabinieri of Caivano, in Naples, celebrated its first year of life. In addition to the various celebrations, the very young commander Antonio Maria Cavallo he decided, in agreement with Don Maurizio Patriciello, to visit and tell the children of the parish a little about himself.

A choice that served not only to spend a few different hours, but also to narrow that gap which is known to exist between the forces of order and the population of that area of ​​Italy.

The touching gesture of Caivano’s child

The Commander gladly sat down in front of those children, took off his hat and had one of them put it on. Then he has answered all the questions that the curious little ones asked him.

Questions that have not only concerned the work of man, but also the person. We went from asking why he decided to be a Carabiniere, to what his favorite color was. Or even if he was engaged.

In the middle of the chat, one of the children sitting right next to the Commander’s feet approached him and he pulled the tail of his jacketas if to tell him to get down and listen to what he had to say.

The little one then has whispered in the ears of the military of very powerful words.

“I know you! You are the Carabiniere who came home and took my dad away. You just had this jacket. You’ve been good!“

AND the frost fell among those who listened to those few words of the little one. But a frost agreeable. Because it testifies to the great humanity still present in a very difficult place like Caivano can be.

Empathy what the commander must have put during that arrest, remained engraved in the little boy’s mind. Enough to make him consider that man good, e not a villain that he hurt his dad and his family. Now this scene will stick with many other people.