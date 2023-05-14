Bimbo is one of the largest bread companies in the world. Proudly Mexican, this bakery is one of the most valuable in Mexico, however, with all this success; Is your bread better than a traditional one?

This was just what a TikTok user answered, who tested the flavor and quality of a shell Bimbo and one made in a traditional bakery.

The user who dueled to see which bread is the best, was the tiktoker, @eduvalenez, who showed his conclusions.

“Do you prefer bakery bread or Bimbo’s?” asked the young man in his publication where he tried each of these delicious sweet breads.

The young man explained that a positive aspect of the bakery bread is its price since a piece of bread is around 7 pesos while the presentation of 2 “Bimbo vanilla flavored shells” is 20 pesos.

Likewise, he commented that the Bimbo bread is 30% smaller, however, he highlighted its smell, since it has a sweeter aroma of vanilla.

“As a conclusion, we can say that in terms of price and quantity, the bakery one is convenient for us, since it is bigger and costs us 7 pesos and the Bimbo one would be costing 10”explained the tiktoker.

He added that Bimbo bread has a very positive aspect since if it is consumed it tastes better than bakery bread since it has a much sweeter consistency.

The young man’s opinion caused the reaction of Internet users who considered that Bimbo bread is good for some occasions and the bakery tastes much better when it is freshly made.