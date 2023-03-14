Bimbo gets off the stopped Frecciarossa, but the train leaves again with his mother inside

A misadventure that ends with a hug. It is the one that happened last Friday to a child from Saudi Arabia, left alone on the platform of the Bologna station as the train left with his mother inside him.

The 11-year-old boy was spotted by railway police officers who, despite the linguistic difficulties, managed to reconstruct the story and contacted the child’s mother who remained on the train. The child had got off the Frecciarossa, which left Lecce and headed for Turin, during one of the train stops, which lasted only a few minutes. The woman, realizing the absence of the child, had turned desperately to the train conductor.

Once reached on the phone by the agents, she got off in Reggio Emilia. With the first available train she then returned to Bologna, where she was able to embrace her son again.