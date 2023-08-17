Tragedy on the lake. A three-year-old boy died after being hit by a propeller after falling off a boat. It happened at Echo State Park, in the United States, where Walter Greer was aboard a boat with his family when he accidentally fell into the water. The little one died in dramatic circumstances, killed by the propeller of the engine, which is located in the rear part of the small boat and hit him violently.

For Walter and his family, it must have been a clear, peaceful day on the lake. When the park rangers intervened, unfortunately the child had already died in the water. “This is just the last thing a family wants to see happen,” Utah State Parks spokesman Devan Chavez said of the incident.

Walter’s family was shocked by the pain, who released a statement to local media: “We are devastated to say goodbye to our dear Walter. She was an absolute joy that she loved Spiderman, trains, trucks and his red boots.”