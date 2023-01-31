The 5 month old baby loses his life after being discharged from the hospital in Salerno, where the parents had gone since their little one was not well. When he got home, however, his conditions suddenly fell and in a short time he died. The investigators entered in the register of suspects eleven people, while the investigation continues to understand what happened.

Eleven doctors, almost all in service at the Pediatrics department of the Salerno hospital, are registered in the register of suspects for the death of Alessandro, the 5 month old baby of Perdifumo who died shortly after his resignation from the health facility.

There Salerno Public Prosecutor’s Office investigates the case, to reconstruct the last hours of the child’s life. The parents had in fact filed a complaint against the hospital, assisted by the lawyer Antonella Palladino.

The father, originally from Perdifumo, and the mother, originally from Castellabate, want to know why their Alessandro is no longer there. It will soon be achieved the autopsy examination on the child’s bodywho lost his life shortly after his resignation from the Campania health facility.

The body is seized at the Battipaglia hospital, where the newborn arrived in desperate conditions on Friday afternoon. They had recently released him from the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi D’Aragona hospital 24 hours earlier.

5-month-old baby loses his life after resignation: the result of the autopsy on his little body is awaited

For 9 days Alessandro was hospitalized in the pediatric ward of Salerno. Mom didn’t agree with the decision to discharge him, because she was still sick. A few hours after his return to Perdifumo, his death, despite the rush to the hospital.

Unfortunately the ambulance was not available and the parents even asked for the intervention of the Carabinieri, while his conditions appeared increasingly desperate. Until his death, which occurred upon his arrival at the Battipaglia hospital.