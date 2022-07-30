Tragedy in Belluno, little Nicolò Feltrin died at 2 years after being transported to the hospital: he ingested something in the park

A truly terrible episode occurred on Friday 29 July, in the province of Belluno. A 2 year old called Nicolò Feltrin he died in the hospital after he started feeling bad at home. He had spent the morning in the park and ingested something.

The same prosecutor of the city has decided to start an investigation and therefore to dispose the autopsy. The aim is precisely to understand the cause that led to his heartbreaking death.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place in Friday afternoon 29 July. Precisely in the home of the family located in Codissagofraction of Longarone, in the province of Belluno.

The father and mother had brought the baby in a park under the houseto spend some time playing and to have fun.

However, the man noticed that the little one had taken something off the ground. The father immediately intervened to understand what he was, but when he approached his son, he has told to doctors who: “He had dirt in his mouth!”

At first, however, it didn’t seem to be anything serious. In fact, she brought him home, but the drama took place a few minutes later when the little one began to show the first discomfort.

The dramatic death of little Nicolò Feltrin

Around 2 pm the parents realized that this was no longer the case with wait. They took the car and rushed to the hospital, but it is here about 2 hours later that the baby’s heart has ceased to beat.

He died little by little, leaving an unbridgeable void in the hearts of his loved ones. The dirt found in his mouth seemed to be peculiar indeed banalbut given the tragic epilogue, it is probably the reason of the tragedy.

The same public prosecutor of Belluno has initiated an investigation on the sad story and therefore, they also ordered an autopsy on the body. The prosecutor on duty also requested toxicological tests. The assumption is that it has ingested a poisonous mushroom or a mouthful of rat poison.