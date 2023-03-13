Bimba y Lola wants to take a big step in its international expansion this year. The Galician fashion firm plans to open its first stores in the United States and China, as announced on Monday. The business outside of Spain accounts for 44% of the group’s sales, which in total grew by 4.3% in its last fiscal year (ended on February 28), up to 225 million euros.

Sales last year are close to the record reached in 2019, when the company had a turnover of 226.7 million. “The year 2022 has once again been a year marked by external factors of great importance, which have impacted both our environment and our expansion plans,” says its CEO, José Manuel Martínez, in a statement. “We are excited about our projects to continue growing and creating jobs in 2023, with the opening of our first stores in the United States and, if possible, in China,” he adds.

International sales grew 22% over 2021, driven by the entry into seven countries in Asia, America and Europe. The company has 286 points of sale in 26 countries (48 countries including the scope of its stores on-line). By channels, the recovery of activity in stores is confirmed, where turnover has grown by 10%, and the moderation of the digital channel, which represents 18% of the group’s total revenue. The Vigo-based company does not detail net profit in the note, nor does it give more details of sales by country. The investments reached “a record number”, without specifying the volume. What it does affirm is that it is a figure 28% higher than that of the previous year. The worldwide workforce amounted to 1,809 people at the end of the year, 6% more.

renew spaces

Bimba y Lola already announced at the end of 2021 that it planned to enter the Chinese market, with the opening of 30 stores in five years, but in 2022 the pandemic restrictions that were still in force in the Asian giant made these plans difficult. This January, Beijing decreed the end of the policy of covid zerowhich paves the way for the firm run by the Uxía and María Domínguez sisters.

In Spain, it has also launched an expansion plan for its network of stores in Spain with the opening of almost twenty points of sale with the aim of expanding and renovating the establishments —it currently has around 160 in the Spanish market — with larger spaces and a makeover. The plan also includes actions in the network of stores in Spain to introduce a new image. The medium-term objective of the group, founded in 2006, is to progressively bring the new image to points of sale in other markets.

Once the worst of the coronavirus crisis was over, which caused losses of 9.7 million in 2020, the textile group began last year to recover its expansion plans, with entry into the Netherlands and Poland, among others. In 2021, the company’s net profit stood at 15.7 million euros, which means reversing the losses of the previous year, although it has not yet reached pre-pandemic figures (more than 18 million profit in 2019).

