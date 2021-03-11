A woman leaves a Bimba y Lola store. Juan Lazaro

The fashion firm Bimba y Lola closed its fiscal year 2020 (from March 1 to February 28 in its case) with a 27.4% drop in sales due to the coronavirus blow, to 164.8 million euros , as reported by the company in a statement. “2020 has been an extreme test for the world. We are very proud and grateful for the continuous support that customers have given us ”, says José Manuel Martínez, CEO of the company.

Most of the decline was recorded in the first six months, where there were greater restrictions on commercial activity including the months of lockdown. In the second semester, the reduction was less, 17.3%, although it could not be at the level of the previous year either.

During this fiscal year, their sales skyrocketed on-line, in line with what has happened to the majority of brands in the sector. Bimba y Lola experienced a 66% increase, which means that this channel represents 34% of total revenues. Of course, this data can be misleading and is not comparable with the figure of other years, since total sales fell a lot, which raises the part of the cake that e-commerce takes.

On the part of the international business, which contributed 32% of the group’s total figure, there was a decline in line with what happened in Spain. The company has 270 stores in 16 countries and is present in 32 international markets through its store on-line.

For 2021, the textile company maintains its expansion plans with the entry into new markets through openings, already underway, of both physical and digital stores. In addition, the group will continue with its investments in key areas for long-term growth such as the new headquarters, the automation of logistics centers or the modernization of systems, among others, in addition to the expansion and reinforcement of equipment. “We are more convinced than ever of the strength and potential of our brand and our product, and we are going to continue to bet firmly on its growth,” Martinez insisted.