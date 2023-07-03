The family members of one have chosen to file a complaint little girl of just 7 years, who unfortunately died after being admitted to the Santobono hospital in Naples. The Salerno Public Prosecutor’s Office itself has decided to launch an investigation.

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family members are experiencing, but also the whole community. No one expected to live one loss like that, since the little girl was fine.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place last year June. Precisely at the hospital Santobonowhich is located in the city of Naples.

From what has emerged so far, the little girl was Well. However, due to some illnesses she had been admitted to the hospital Santa Maria della Speranzaof Battipaglia, but two days later the doctors ordered hers for her transfer at the hospital in Naples.

But it is right here, two days after his arrival, that the situation is precipitated. Unfortunately last week, more precisely on June 26th, she lost her life, leaving pain and dismay in his family members.

His parents decided to present a exposed in the prosecutor’s office, also to understand what happened to her. The prosecutor who is handling the case, decided then to initiate an inquiry and to order an autopsy on the little girl’s body.

The complaint of the family of the deceased 7-year-old girl

For the mother and father, the death of their child is inexplicable and shocking. In fact, in the complaint presented to the police, according to what the newspaper reports The City of Salernothey stated:

Our daughter was fine when she entered the hospital in Naples to a video shot in the ambulance en route to distract her. She was serene and smiling. We can’t believe how it all went so fast.