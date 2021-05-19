In 2007, actor Billy Porter was diagnosed with HIV. 14 years later, the actor spoke about his current health.

The star of the series FX pose revealed that that year was “the worst” of his life when he discovered that he suffered from the disease. At 51 years old, the artist assures that he is well and explains to what extent this news turned his life around.

In addition, he said that in that same year he was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and signed the bankruptcy papers.

“Being HIV positive where I come from, growing up within the Pentecostal church in a very religious family, was a punishment from God” , revealed for The Hollywood Reporter. According to him, many people in his inner circle knew his diagnosis, except his mother, from whom he hid it.

“I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t sure I could make it if the wrong people found out,” said the artist.

“This would be a new way for people to discriminate against me in a profession that was already very discriminatory”He added and also said that during the months of confinement due to the pandemic, he was able to reflect a lot on this issue and therefore he was encouraged to publicly tell that he tested positive for HIV.

