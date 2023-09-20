Billy Milleractor who participated in the famous series ‘CSI New York’ and ‘The law of the bold’, was found dead 2 days before his 44th birthday. This news has cast a shadow over Hollywood, since Miller had a vast career in television and his participation in productions will be missed. Confirmation of his death was announced by the actor’s representative on Sunday, September 17.

The actor also participated in successful productions, such as ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital’which made him take that leap to fame for his great performance.

When did actor Billy Miller die?

Billy Miller appeared in 5 seasons of ‘The Law of the Bold’. Photo: USA Network

The news that Billy Miller He died, it was confirmed on Sunday, September 17 (his birthday); However, the actor’s death occurred two days before, Friday, September 15. According to his representative in an interview with Variety, “the actor was battling manic depression when he died.”

What did ‘Suits’ actor Billy Miller die of?

Despite what his representative said, Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of Billy Miller’s death., so, to know, we must wait for the corresponding report. The actor will remain in the memory of all his fans, who will remember him for his great career and, above all, his role as Billy Abbot in ‘The Young and the Restless’, between 2008 and 2014, which led to winning three Emmy Awards.