Singer Billy Eilish starred in a red hat by Russian designer and stylist Ksyusha Smo

American singer Billy Eilish starred in the clothes of Russian designer and stylist Ksyusha Smo. The corresponding frame was published on her Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned).

The 21-year-old pop singer posted a selfie in which she is shown wearing a red knitted hat made in the form of cat ears. In the posted picture, the celebrity poses without makeup and any accessories. It is known that in addition to Eilish, other stars appeared in public in the mentioned headdress, including actress Julia Fox.

The publication of the singer gained more than three million views and delighted her subscribers. “Pretty Woman”, “Don’t disappear again”, “The best”, “We missed you”, “Wow,” fans expressed in numerous comments under the post.

In December 2022, Eilish showed off her post-weight loss figure in a video in a form-fitting outfit. So, the celebrity danced for the camera in a translucent top, worn over a red bra, and a maxi-length skirt with a multi-colored print.