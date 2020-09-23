The Bulls announced yesterday the hiring of the coach Billy donovan, who until thirteen days ago directed the Thunder, replacing Jim Boylen.

Donovan, 55, led the Thunder on Sept. 9 and has since been on the radar of the Bulls’ new executive vice president of operations, the Lithuanian Arturas Karnisovas who had already fired Boylen in May.

The brand new coach of the young Bulls squad led the Oklahoma City team five times in a row to the ‘playoffs’ of the Western Conference.

Donovan was the coach of the year for the National Association of Basketball Coaches with Mike budenholzer, of the Bucks, in the 2019-2020 season.

Donovan, in his first season with the Thunder (2015-2016) reached the final of the Western Conference with the eaves Kevin Durant and the base Russell westbrook like stars. Since then, the Thunder have been in every ‘playoff’ and Donovan, who took two national titles with the University of Florida, achieved a winning mark of 243-157 (60.8%) in his time with the Oklahoma City team.