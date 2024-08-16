Billy Costacurta on his son: “He won’t be able to say I wasn’t there”

Billy Costacurta talks about his son Achille, recently in the news for posting photos of money and drugs on social media, in which he also implicated his mother Martina Colombari.

Guest of Storiesbroadcast on SkyTg24, the former footballer, who spoke about his career and his private life, revealed that he is a present father as well as a patient one: “My son is very admired by my patience, I recognize this gift that has also helped me overcome difficult moments. And I have truly kept Achille company, he will never be able to say that I have not been present”.

The former footballer then spoke about the current generation of young people who seem to struggle to find their place in the world “precisely because I see that together with my son there is almost a generation of teenagers who are struggling a lot and I would like to try to help them. They need a hand and perhaps we adults are not caring a little too much”.

Costacurta also talked about his relationship with his wife Martina Colombari and how he won her over: “There was a queue, but I was always good at getting there early”.

“At that time she was doing fashion shows and I called Giorgio Armani directly to get a front row seat. After the show there was an after party so I got invited there too, I courted her at that party and that’s where it all started”.